Shamim Osman declares to join Thursday's 'Youth Victory' rally with lakhs of followers

Narayanganj-4 MP Shamim Osman announced his participation in the "Youth Victory" rally on Thursday (27 July), along with lakhs of his followers.

"I myself will attend the rally tomorrow with millions of leaders and activists," he said while speaking to the media on Tuesday (25 July) afternoon.

Jubo League, the youth wing of AL, earlier announced that they would hold their 24 July "Youth Victory" rally on 27 July at the southwest gate of Baitul Mokarram Mosque.

The organisers aim to gather hundreds of thousands of people at the showdown on the same day as BNP's "grand" rally in the capital to press home their demand for holding the next election under a non-partisan government.

Swechhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu told The Business Standard that the rally will be attended by hundreds of thousands of activists and supporters.

The "Youth Victory" rally, jointly organised by Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League, will be conducted in two phases on that day.

The rally participants are scheduled to gather at the rally location from 11am and the event will commence with a cultural programme at 1pm, featuring patriotic songs and poems. Subsequently, the discussion session will begin at 3pm.