Shamim Osman declares to join Thursday's 'Youth Victory' rally with lakhs of followers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 05:05 pm

Related News

Shamim Osman declares to join Thursday's 'Youth Victory' rally with lakhs of followers

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
File photo.
File photo.

Narayanganj-4 MP Shamim Osman announced his participation in the "Youth Victory" rally on Thursday (27 July), along with lakhs of his followers.

"I myself will attend the rally tomorrow with millions of leaders and activists," he said while speaking to the media on Tuesday (25 July) afternoon.

Jubo League, the youth wing of AL, earlier announced that they would hold their 24 July "Youth Victory" rally on 27 July at the southwest gate of Baitul Mokarram Mosque.

The organisers aim to gather hundreds of thousands of people at the showdown on the same day as BNP's "grand" rally in the capital to press home their demand for holding the next election under a non-partisan government.

Swechhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu told The Business Standard that the rally will be attended by hundreds of thousands of activists and supporters.

The "Youth Victory" rally, jointly organised by Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League, will be conducted in two phases on that day.

The rally participants are scheduled to gather at the rally location from 11am and the event will commence with a cultural programme at 1pm, featuring patriotic songs and poems. Subsequently, the discussion session will begin at 3pm.

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

Shamim Osman / Youth Rally / BNP / opposition / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

10h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

17m | TBS Today
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

17m | TBS SPORTS
Ace the top tiered universities in the US

Ace the top tiered universities in the US

1h | TBS Graduates
Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price