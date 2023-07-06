Shameem Ahsan appointed as next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia

The government has appointed Ambassador Md Shameem Ahsan, the serving Bangladesh envoy to Italy, as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia.

He is going to replace Ambassador Md Golam Sarwar in this capacity, reads a press statement of the foreign ministry.

Shameem belongs to the 11th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre.

He joined Foreign Service in 1993 and served extensively both at home and abroad ever since.

In his illustrious diplomatic career, apart from his current assignment, he also served as the high commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, and consul general of Bangladesh in New York; as well as in various capacities at such Bangladesh missions as Kuwait, Doha, Nairobi, Rome and Washington DC.

Born in Pirojpur, Shameem completed his BSS and MSS in Political Science from University of Dhaka.

He also completed several professional training courses both at home and abroad.

In his personal life, he is married and blessed with a daughter.