Shakib loses phone after securing AL nomination

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan had an eventful day as he clinched Awami League's nomination for Magura-1 in the upcoming general elections and managed to misplace his mobile phone around Gono Bhaban on the same day.

On Sunday (26 November) evening, he filed a general diary in this regard with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the police station Utpal Barua.

He also said the all-rounder was uncertain about the exact location where he lost his mobile phone.

The OC mentioned that, according to Shakib, the phone might have been misplaced in the area around Gono Bhaban within the Sher Bangla Nagar police station.

This incident came to light shortly after the AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader officially declared Shakib Al Hasan as the party's nominee for Magura-1 earlier in the day during a press conference in Dhaka.

On 18 November, a representative on behalf of the all-rounder bought the nomination forms for Magura-1, 2, and Dhaka-10 constituencies from Awami League's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.