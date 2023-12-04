Shakib Al Hasan's annual income Tk5.5cr, bank loan Tk32cr

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 06:36 pm

Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: ICC
Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: ICC

Shakib Al Hasan, popular cricketer and the Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency, has an average annual income of Tk5.55 crore and bank loan against securities Tk31.98 crore, according to the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.

Shakib also has a loan of Tk1.5 crore in Eastern Bank, he stated in the affidavit submitted with nomination papers to the district returning officer to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Earlier, on 26 November, Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan secured the AL nomination for Magura-1 seat in the 12th JS polls.

On 29 November, Shakib attended civic receptions in Magura, disrupting traffic on the road. Several media outlets reported the matter.

On 30 November, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Shakib for breaching electoral code of conduct. He was asked to appear before the election inquiry committee in-person and reply to the notice.

On 1 December, Shakib appeared before the court of Joint District and Sessions Judge and Head of Magura-1 election inquiry committee Satyabrata Shikder to reply to the notice.

Shakib mentioned in his reply that he will be careful about such things in the future and abide by the law, his lawyer told reporters.

