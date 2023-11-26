JS polls: AL nomination: Shakib gets Magura-1, Mashrafee retains Narail-2

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:26 pm

Related News

JS polls: AL nomination: Shakib gets Magura-1, Mashrafee retains Narail-2

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:26 pm
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan.

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has secured the AL nomination for Magura-1, and Masrafee Bin Mortaza retained Narail-2.

The announcement was made by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangabandhu Avenue today (Tuesday).

On 18 November, a representative on behalf of the all-rounder bought the nomination forms for Magura-1, 2 and Dhaka-10 constituencies from Awami League's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and current MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza bought the Awami League nomination paper to contest for the Narail-2 seat on 20 November.

Ahead of the 2018 national election, speculation surfaced on social media that Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza would purchase the AL nomination for the 11th national election. 

However, the national team's prominent cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, later decided against obtaining the nomination form after a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who reportedly advised him to continue playing cricket for a few more years.

In contrast, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza did purchase the nomination papers and subsequently became an elected lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency.

Top News

shakib / AL / politics / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

12m | TBS SPORTS
Tk28,854cr provision shortfall in nine banks

Tk28,854cr provision shortfall in nine banks

1h | TBS Economy
Govt. intensifies efforts to bolster food security amid economic turmoil

Govt. intensifies efforts to bolster food security amid economic turmoil

2h | TBS Economy
China trials visa-free travel for 6 countries

China trials visa-free travel for 6 countries

5h | TBS World