JS polls: AL nomination: Shakib gets Magura-1, Mashrafee retains Narail-2

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has secured the AL nomination for Magura-1, and Masrafee Bin Mortaza retained Narail-2.

The announcement was made by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangabandhu Avenue today (Tuesday).

On 18 November, a representative on behalf of the all-rounder bought the nomination forms for Magura-1, 2 and Dhaka-10 constituencies from Awami League's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Meanwhile, former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and current MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza bought the Awami League nomination paper to contest for the Narail-2 seat on 20 November.

Ahead of the 2018 national election, speculation surfaced on social media that Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza would purchase the AL nomination for the 11th national election.

However, the national team's prominent cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, later decided against obtaining the nomination form after a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who reportedly advised him to continue playing cricket for a few more years.

In contrast, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza did purchase the nomination papers and subsequently became an elected lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency.