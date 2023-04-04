Shakib Al Hasan pledges Tk20k to provide iftar for Bangabazar victims

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has pledged donations for victims of the Bangabazar market fire tragedy through his verified Facebook page today (4 April).

Shakib pledged Tk20,000 to provide iftar for the victims, which will be coordinated by the MASTUL Foundation, a local charity organisation.

"I'm sure by now all of you have heard about the tragic event at Bangabazar market where everyone there has lost their businesses and immediate income. It comes at a very difficult time for them, especially now in the holy month of Ramadan," said Shakib in his post.

"We might not be able to do everything to help our brothers and sisters in this dire situation, but we can be grateful and do something to alleviate their suffering. Let's stand beside each other now and help them in any way possible and ensure everyone has a blessed Ramadan," he added.

Shakib has also nominated Taskin Ahmed, another well-known cricketer, to follow his lead and donate Tk20,000 for the next iftar.

The devastating fire at the Bangabazar market on Tuesday left many families distraught over losing their livelihood and income. About 3,500 shops were gutted in the devastating fire while some 5,000 traders were affected.