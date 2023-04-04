Shakib Al Hasan pledges Tk20k to provide iftar for Bangabazar victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:18 pm

Related News

Shakib Al Hasan pledges Tk20k to provide iftar for Bangabazar victims

TBS Report 
04 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:18 pm
Shakib Al Hasan pledges Tk20k to provide iftar for Bangabazar victims

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has pledged donations for victims of the Bangabazar market fire tragedy through his verified Facebook page today (4 April).

Shakib pledged Tk20,000 to provide iftar for the victims, which will be coordinated by the MASTUL Foundation, a local charity organisation.

"I'm sure by now all of you have heard about the tragic event at Bangabazar market where everyone there has lost their businesses and immediate income. It comes at a very difficult time for them, especially now in the holy month of Ramadan," said Shakib in his post.

"We might not be able to do everything to help our brothers and sisters in this dire situation, but we can be grateful and do something to alleviate their suffering. Let's stand beside each other now and help them in any way possible and ensure everyone has a blessed Ramadan," he added.

Shakib has also nominated Taskin Ahmed, another well-known cricketer, to follow his lead and donate Tk20,000 for the next iftar.

The devastating fire at the Bangabazar market on Tuesday left many families distraught over losing their livelihood and income. About 3,500 shops were gutted in the devastating fire while some 5,000 traders were affected.

Top News

Bangabazar Fire / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

3h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

9h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

12h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

14h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Which occupation people are being laid off more?

Which occupation people are being laid off more?

3h | TBS Career
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

9h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

9h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka