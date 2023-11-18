Shakib Al Hasan buys AL nomination forms for Magura 1, 2 and Dhaka 10

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 07:02 pm

Photo: AFP
National cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan has bought three nomination forms of the ruling Awami League to contest in the next parliamentary election. 

A representative on behalf of the all-rounder bought the nomination forms for Magura-1, 2 and Dhaka-10 constituencies from Awami League's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday. 

Confirming the news to The Business Standard Rajbari district Awami League's Organizing Secretary and central sub-committee member Russell Mahmud said, "Shakib's relatives collected Awami League nomination form for Dhaka-10 seat this afternoon."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the sale of AL nomination forms by buying her own form for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

Ahead of 2018 national election, speculation surfaced on social media that Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza would purchase the AL nomination for the 11th national election. However, the national team's prominent cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, later decided against obtaining the nomination form after a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who reportedly advised him to continue playing cricket for a few more years.

In contrast, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza did purchase the nomination papers and subsequently became an elected lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency.

Shakib al Hasan / Awami League / Nomination Form

