Shakib Al Hasan becomes Biman's brand ambassador

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has become the brand ambassador of the national flagbearer Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The official agreement was signed with Shakib at Biman's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday (21 March).

The signing ceremony agreement was attended by Biman Board of Directors Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim, as well as other officials and employees of Biman.

In a short speech, Shakib Al Hasan reminisced about his childhood with aeroplanes and said that in his childhood, it was a kind of pleasure when an aeroplane flew over his head in the playground.

Shakib said, "Biman is currently in a profitable position. More progress will be made in the coming days."

"Biman never compromises especially on safety issues. Such positive things need to be propagated," he added.