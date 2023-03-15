Shakib Al Hasan to become Biman’s brand ambassador

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is going to become the brand ambassador of the national flagbearer Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman, told The Business Standard, "The process is underway. There are some procedures. After completing all formalities we will make an official announcement regarding the matter very soon."

He further said, "We strive to provide quality service. As the brand ambassador, Shakib will showcase the world-class services and excellence of Biman."

Earlier on 13 March, Shakib Al Hasan met Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim at the head office of the national flag carrier.