Shakib Al Hasan accused of owing over Tk1 cr to crab suppliers

Bangladesh

Akramul Islam
06 August, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 11:08 pm

Related News

Shakib Al Hasan accused of owing over Tk1 cr to crab suppliers

Allegations have surfaced that Shakib has not paid for the soft-shell crabs supplied to his hatchery

Akramul Islam
06 August, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 11:08 pm
Photo: Sheikh Jamal DC
Photo: Sheikh Jamal DC

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan established a crab farm, Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm, back in 2016 by leasing 48 bighas of land in Datinakhali village under Buri Goalini union of Satkhira's Shyampur upazila.

Allegations have surfaced that Shakib, who is also a former Awami League MP, has not paid for the soft-shell crabs supplied to his hatchery, with claims that he owes more than Tk1 crore.

Zulfikar Ali, who resides near the Munshiganj bus stand, supplied soft-shell crabs to Shakib's hatchery. He said, "We provided crabs and received payment at the end of the month. The manager kept the records. I am still owed Tk5-6 lakh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Shakib, his friend Pavel, Imdad, and another person established the farm. We primarily entered into business with them because of Shakib. His name was on the memos."

Zulfikar Ali said, "After the farm closed in 2021, we tried in various ways to recover the money but were unsuccessful. About a year ago, we went to Shakib's house in Magura to meet his father. They treated us poorly and drove us out.

"Since then, the matter has remained unresolved. I still have the memos as proof of the money owed."

Zulfikar Ali also alleged that Guru Das from Vamia village in Buri Goalini union "died out of frustration" due to being owed Tk30 lakh by Shakib.

He said, "Guru Das supplied hard-shell crabs to Shakib's farm. He was owed Tk30 lakh. We went to Shakib's house, but his father treated us poorly and drove us out. Guru Das's business was struggling, and he couldn't recover the money. He had a stroke and died.

"We, a group of 13-14 people, are collectively owed more than Tk1 crore by Shakib. We want our due money back."

Former Union Parishad member of Ward No 7 in Buri Goalini union, Haidar Ali, said, "I am still owed Tk50,000 for supplying soft-shell crabs. Though my amount is smaller, other creditors are owed larger sums."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when Shakib's crab hatchery was closed down, he delayed paying the yearly contract money to the landowners. They organised human chains and filed complaints with various offices. After news reports were published, the landowners received their money.

Morali Koyal from Datinakhali village said, "Getting paid was very difficult, and we had to protest to receive our money before. The contract lasts until 2025, but after that, none of us will lease the land. There are 10-12 landowners of the 48 bighas."

Morali Koyal also complained, "They illegally constructed a building on our land. This was not mentioned in the contract. Now, no one stays there. Since the farm closed, we haven't seen anyone there."

Regarding the non-payment of contract money to the landowners, on 14 June 2021, The Business Standard published an article under the heading, "Shakib farm lessors anxious for payment".

At the time, Imdadul Haque, a partner in Shakib's crab farm, said, "The project is currently closed. Shakib is aware of all issues. The problems will be resolved."

When contacted by phone recently, Shakib told TBS that once the government incentive money arrives, the landowners will be compensated.

"We have faced losses. Orders worth Tk5 crore were cancelled during the pandemic. If we receive loans as government incentives, we will pay the due amounts to the affected landowners," Shakib said.

The landowners eventually received their payments. 

However, as Shakib is currently abroad, his comment about the dues owed to the crab suppliers was unavailable. 

Sports / Top News

Shakib al Hasan / Crab / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos