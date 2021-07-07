Shaikh Yusuf Harun joins BEZA as Executive Chairman

Senior secretary to the government Shaikh Yusuf Harun has joined as the executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

He has been appointed to this post for the next three years, said a notice from Public Adminstration Ministry.

He served as Public Administration Secretary and later as senior secretary. He has also excelled as Health Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary under Health & Family Welfare Ministry.

As the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, he coordinated all the activities of BEZA, BEPZA, NGO Affairs Bureau, BIDA and PPP authority.

During his joining Shaikh Yusuf Harun said that the country is currently going through an unprecedented challenge due to the Covid-19 epidemic. "Even in this difficult time, Bangladesh is at a relatively stronger stage," he added.

The newly appointed Executive Chairman expressed his determination to work tirelessly for building a prosperous and developed Bangladesh by 2041.