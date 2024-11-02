Shahriar Kabir taken to hospital from Kashimpur jail for medical checkup

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 06:17 pm

Wearing casual attire and a helmet, Shahriar Kabir was transported by ambulance and then wheelchair to the deputy director&#039;s office at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital today (2 November). Photo: Collected
Wearing casual attire and a helmet, Shahriar Kabir was transported by ambulance and then wheelchair to the deputy director's office at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital today (2 November). Photo: Collected

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee former president Shahriar Kabir, who is currently in Kashimpur jail in several cases filed over killings during the mass uprising, underwent a medical checkup at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital today (2 November).

Shahriar Kabir was transported from Kashimpur Central Jail to the hospital around noon and returned to prison after approximately an hour, the hospital's Deputy Director Jahangir Alam told The Business Standard. 

"Shahriar Kabir was brought to the hospital for a routine medical checkup. He underwent a physical examination and several diagnostic tests conducted by a team of expert doctors," Jahangir Alam said.

He further mentioned that while Shahriar Kabir is dealing with various age-related ailments, there are no critical health issues.

"The hospital has issued an initial prescription, with a more detailed report expected tomorrow. Based on the findings, additional prescriptions may be provided if necessary," he added.

Sources said strict security measures were taken during Kabir's transfer to hospital, including a prison guard escort. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was taken to the deputy director's room for the tests.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Kabir, wearing casual attire and a helmet, being transported by ambulance and then wheelchair to the deputy director's office. He was accompanied by prison guards, police, and ansar personnel.

A source from Kashimpur Central Jail-2, wishing not to be named, told TBS that Kabir suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes. "He was sent to the hospital upon medical advice." 

However, Senior Jail Superintendent Md Amirul Islam declined to comment on the matter. 

Earlier, during a remand hearing at Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on 20 October, Kabir complained that he was not receiving adequate medical treatment in jail.

Kabir was detained from his residence in Dhaka on 16 September. Later, he was shown arrested in two murder cases filed over the deaths of a madrasa student and the proprietor of a computer training centre in Dhaka's Jatrabari during the quota reform movement in July. 

He was placed on multiple rounds of remand in the cases before being sent to jail.

