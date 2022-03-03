Shahriar Alam urges efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with Egypt

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has emphasised on more engagements with Egypt to strengthen existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

He has expressed Bangladesh's eagerness to explore potential areas of cooperation that both the countries can utilise.

The State Minister on Wednesday held several meetings in Cairo during his ongoing official visit there, including with Suez Canal Economic Zone CEO Yehia Zaki, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities AD Khaled El-Anany, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr Hala Helmy Elsaid, representatives of Egyptian Chamber of Industry, representatives of Apparel and Textiles and Egyptian entrepreneurs.

The CEO of Suez Canal briefed the State Minister about the activities of the Suez Canal Economic zone.

He invited Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in the Suez Canal economic zone.

The State Minister also mentioned that Bangladeshi investors may invest in suitable areas in the Suez Canal.

The State Minister later met with the Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea at her office. The Egyptian Minister was accompanied by the Assistant Minister and other trade related high level officials. Both sides reflected on potential areas of cooperation. Both sides agreed to identify potential markets. The State Minister briefed about the social developments programme of the government like one house one farm.

He also said that the government has taken measures to enhance Bangladesh's exports to African countries terming Africa as a very potential region for cooperation. He proposed that a high level delegation may visit from Egypt to Bangladesh to find out potential areas of cooperation in trade and investment. He said that under D-8, both countries are working to facilitate mutual trade among member countries.