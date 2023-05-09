Shahriar Alam thanks Saudi govt for helping evacuate 136 Bangladeshis

UNB
09 May, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:46 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has expressed his gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for initially helping to bring back 136 Bangladeshis from crisis-hit Sudan.

"Though it is taking longer to bring back the rest of the Bangladeshis, we have alternatively instructed the authorities concerned to hire ships from Jeddah or somewhere nearby so that it is possible to bring everyone to Jeddah in two or three phases," the state minister said.

"We know many of you are facing various problems but we have ensured your safety and are keeping an eye on food and accommodation issues in Port Sudan," he said.

He also requested all to cooperate and hoped that the suffering of the people who are stranded in Sudan would ease soon.

On Monday, 136 Bangladeshi nationals arrived in Dhaka via Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed welcomed the Bangladeshi nationals at Dhaka airport.

