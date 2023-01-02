Shahriar Alam thanks Japan for support in Metro Rail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:20 pm

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam thanked the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Dhaka Iwama Kiminori for his country's technical and financial support for implementation of the Metrorail project.

The state minister conveyed the gratitude toward Japan after Iwama Kiminori paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon, reads a foreign ministry press release Monday (2 January).

He said that Japan is Bangladesh's single largest bilateral development partner and an important country for trade and investment. 

The state minister also hoped that bilateral relations between the two countries would reach new heights during the tenure of the new ambassador. 

Ambassador Iwama sought the cooperation of Shahriar Alam in fulfilling his duties.

During the meeting, both sides cordially exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, including Japanese development assistance, human resources development, Rohingya repatriation, cooperation in different multilateral fora etc.  

The State Minister appreciated Japan's continued support for repatriation of Rohingyas and expressed hope that Japan would continue to extend its support towards the early repatriation of the Rohingyas for the sake of peace and stability in the region. 

State Minister Shahriar Alam wished Ambassador Iwama successful tenure in Bangladesh and assured him of full cooperation in discharging his duties.

