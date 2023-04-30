Shahriar Alam to attend high-level meetings in Brussels on 1-5 May

Bangladesh

UNB
30 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 08:35 pm

Shahriar Alam to attend high-level meetings in Brussels on 1-5 May

UNB
30 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam will pay an official visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on 1-5 May to attend a series of high-level meetings marking 50 years of Bangladesh-EU relations.

He will meet European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen in Brussels apart from his other engagements.

The State Minister will also attend a special reception organized on the occasion of Bangladesh's great Independence and National Day 2023 and 50 years of Bangladesh-European Union relations, said a media release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Nahim Razzaq, MP will accompany the State Minister.

The state minister will travel to London on 5 May after his visit to Belgium and will join Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's entourage at the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom.

