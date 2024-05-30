Shahin, other fugitives to be extradited through Interpol: DB chief on MP murder

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 04:40 pm

Shahin is currently in the USA, and another accused is in Nepal. They will be brought back through Interpol. We are in touch with Kathmandu, he said

Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid. File Photo: Collected
Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid. File Photo: Collected

The fugitive accused in the MP Azim murder case, including the alleged mastermind Aktaruzzaman Shahin, will be brought back to the country through Interpol to face justice, said chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-or-Rashid.

"Shahin is currently in the USA, and another accused is in Nepal. They will be brought back through Interpol. We are in touch with Kathmandu," he told reporters at Dhaka airport after returning from Kolkata.

He further said, "The murder took place on Indian soil, so the police there will also want Shahin. We have requested them to bring him back [from the USA]. They have informed us that they will consult with higher authorities and take appropriate action."

On 26 May, a three-member team of the DB led by Harun went to Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The DB chief mentioned that the statements given by the accused arrested in Dhaka and Kolkata were identical during interrogation.

"We went to Kolkata to collect evidence and data, and we have obtained some crucial information. The investigation has progressed significantly, including the recovery of some body parts. Confirmation will come after receiving the forensic report." 

He added, "We have cross-examined the information provided by the arrested accused. We visited the site with the Kolkata CID. We requested the Kolkata police to inspect the sewage line and septic tank. The victim's body parts have been recovered from there."

He added, "Indian police will provide confirmation after conducting forensic and DNA tests. We believe the body parts belong to MP Azim," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India said India extended full support in the investigation of the murder case.

During a press briefing the MEA official spokesperson Radhir Jaiswan said an investigation is being conducted into the killing of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar and the Indian government is extending full support to the Bangladeshi side in the matter.

"This particular case is being investigated. Law enforcement agencies form both Bangladesh and India are coordinating and necessary information is being exchanged. From our side, the government is extending full support to the Bangladeshi side as part of ongoing investigation in the matter," report Asian News International.

The three-time Member of Parliament, Azim, went missing on 13 May after going to Kolkata for treatment purposes a day earlier.

On 22 May morning, the Indian media reported that he was murdered in a house in Kolkata's New Town area.

After that, the police of the two countries started the investigation. Three people were arrested in Bangladesh, and another person was arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder.

