Shahidul Alam returns UK honorary degree in solidarity with Palestine

Eminent photographer Dr Shahidul Alam, in solidarity with Palestine, has returned the honorary doctorate he had received on 8 July 2022 from University of the Arts London (UAL).

Dr Alam was awarded the honorary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of photography and activism, said a press release from Drik, the organisation he founded.

He said he had happily accepted the degree from UAL Chancellor Grayson Perry because of the university's commitment to academic freedom and freedom of expression.

Despite the appointment of James Purnell, an avowed zionist, as vice chancellor of the university, he was heartened by the fact that UAL students were at the forefront in demonstrating their solidarity with Palestine, and urging their university administration to show public support for a ceasefire in Gaza, reads the release.

However, he said he was appalled to find how far the UAL administration and specifically its vice chancellor appears to be removed from that position.

The release further said the students claim that UAL, "through its partnerships with PUMA, Kornit, LVMH, L'Oréal, and many other Israeli or Israel-affiliated companies and institutions, including Israel Oceanographic And Limnological Research, Shenkar Engineering and Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design" "is a willing accomplice in Israel's regime of occupation, apartheid, and ongoing genocide."

In light of this, Dr Alam states that he can no longer continue to remain associated with the university. He has officially informed Stephen Cross, Dean of Media, LCC, that he is returning the honorary doctorate.