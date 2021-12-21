Shahid Hamid appointed to serve int’l body on tourism ethics

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:27 pm

Shahid Hamid appointed to serve int’l body on tourism ethics

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:27 pm
Shahid Hamid FIH.
Shahid Hamid FIH.

Shahid Hamid FIH, chairman and founder of SH'otel Hospitality Management & Consultancy, has been appointed as an alternate member on the board of the World Committee on Tourism Ethics (WCTE).

He is the first Bangladeshi to be recognised with this honour, said a press release.

The appointment was confirmed during the twenty-fourth session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly held in Madrid, Spain on 01 December.

He will carry out his role and responsibilities for the period of 2021-2025. 

Earlier this year, Bangladesh Tourism Board nominated Shahid Hamid FIH to represent Bangladesh.

The World Committee on Tourism Ethics is an independent and impartial body, subsidiary to the UNWTO General Assembly, which is responsible for monitoring, evaluating, and reporting on the implementations of the principles enshrined within the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism. 

It works to address all those issues with ethical implications for society or the environment which are directly or indirectly linked to the tourism sector.

Each new composition of the WCTE, which includes the chairperson, eight members, and three alternate members, serves a period of four years upon being formed by the recommendation of the selection board from a pool of candidates nominated by member nations of the UNWTO. The selection procedures take place every alternate year. 

Bangladesh Tourism Board, which is responsible for promoting tourism and providing necessary training in the field, carried out the nomination campaign to elect Shahid for the panel of WCTE this year.

The organisation sent in the nomination as an initiative of the Golden Jubilee national independence celebration and in hopes of motivating post-pandemic tourism revival for the industry.

"I feel proud to have Shahid Hamid, a Bangladesh Tourism Board Nominee, as a member of WCTE for the period of 2021-2025," Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Jabed Ahmed said, adding, "In my opinion, the gentleman has a variety of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry for many years. I am confident that he would be able to discharge his responsibilities through his activities Bangladesh would be represented properly."

Shahid expressed his excitement for the opportunity to serve as an international tourism statesperson alongside a group of such illustrious individuals.

"Without a doubt, this is a great personal achievement for me to be recognized and selected by the UNWTO to serve beside such a body of global think tanks belonging to the international tourism fraternity. But more so, I am honoured to be able to represent Bangladesh before the world towards the noble efforts undertaken by the WCTE, especially as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our independence. I look forward to doing justice to the confidence placed in me," Shahid Hamid said.

Shahid, who is serving his fourth term as Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh Chapter, was the first and only Bangladeshi to be elected as Executive Board Member of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Global in the seven-decade history of the organization during the 2018 annual summit of PATA  

Aside from his current roles in WCTE and PATA, he is also on the board of SKAL International Bangladesh and holds a fellowship from the Institute of Hospitality, UK. 

He is an alumnus of Cornell University USA and the University of Dhaka.

Shahid Hamid FIH / World Committee on Tourism Ethics (WCTE) / United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

51m | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

3h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

5h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

17h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

17h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today