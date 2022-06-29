Shaheen College student crushed under truck in capital 

A student of BAF Shaheen School & College has been killed by a speedy truck in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 June) morning.

The deceased is Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 21.

He was run over by the truck while crossing the road on a motorcycle in front of Shikkha Bhaban in the capital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost In- charge Bacchu Miah said.

When Sifat was brought to the hospital an on-duty doctor pronounced him dead, he added.

Earlier in April, NSU Student Maisha Momtaj Meem was killed in a road accident after a covered van rammed her over.

In December 2021, Green University student Mahadi Hasan Limon was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Dhaka airport.

Nayeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College was killed after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan of the capital in November 2021.

The deaths sparked massive outrage as students took to the streets demanding safer roads for all.

