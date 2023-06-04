Shahabuddin attends Erdogan's oath-taking ceremony in Ankara

Bangladesh

BSS
04 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 12:13 pm

Related News

Shahabuddin attends Erdogan's oath-taking ceremony in Ankara

BSS
04 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 12:13 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana on Saturday (3 June) attended the oath-taking ceremony of Turkey's newly elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Grand National Assembly of the Presidential Complex in Turkey's capital Ankara.

President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin, who is travelling with the president, told BSS that Bangladesh President along with other 77 world leaders attended the function around 5pm (Turkey local time).

Besides, representatives of some other international organisations, including NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), were also present on the occasion.

Later, a special ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace marking the installation of President Erdogan.

After the ceremony, President Erdogan exchanged greetings with Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and other world leaders. His Turkish counterpart Erdogan was sworn in the highest office of the country as the President for the third consecutive term.

Subsequently, President Erdogan visited the grave of the founder of the Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is staying at the Sheraton Ankara Hotel in Ankara during his visit to Turkey.

Earlier, the head of the state reached Ankara the morning before on a six-day official visit to attend the programme.

The president is expected to return home on the 6 June evening by a VVIP flight (Flight No BG 208), according to the itinerary.

Md Shahabuddin Chuppu / Bangladesh President

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The rickshaw-pullers, among others, said they not only have to suffer from the heat wave during the day, but the power cuts at night make life unbearable. Photo: Shovy Zibran

Duty under duress: The unseen, unheard heat wave victims

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Trot with totes

19h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Candles that transcend the ordinary

18h | Brands
With proper planning, industry insiders say, Bangladesh can become a regional hub within three years. Photo: File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

Can Bangladesh become an aviation hub?

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

24m | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

17h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

18h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study