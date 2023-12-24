Shabbir Khan elected as President, Motaher re-elected as SG of BMCCI

Shabbir A Khan, CEO of Khan & Deen Traders, has been elected the President of the Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) for the tenure of 2024-2025.

Meanwhile, Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, Director of Bengal Technological Corporation Ltd. has been re-elected as general secretary of the organisation for the same tenure.

The election results of the new Board were announced on 22 December by the Election Commission in the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the BMCCI at a city hotel, said a press release.

Shabbir, a veteran businessman, has been associated with the pharmaceutical, chemical, FMCG and food Industries as a solution provider with great repute.

He has had long experience in serving various Chambers and Association. He also served as Senior Vice President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industries (DCCI) and president of the Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA).

Md Anwar Shahid, Managing Director of Shimex International Ltd. was elected as Senior Vice President. M Riyaaz Rasheed, Chief Financial Officer of Robi Axiata Limited and Mahbubul Alam, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Quasem Food Products Limited were elected as Vice Presidents respectively.

Rubaiyat Ahsan, managing director of ALLIANT Limited, and Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, Director of Wingspeed Propellers Ltd. were elected as Joint Secretary Generals. Shahriar Taha, Managing Director of Remex Corporation Ltd. was elected as Treasurer for the same period.

The other elected Directors are Mahbub Alam Shah, Executive Director of SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd, Syed A Habib, Chairman of iPeople Limited, Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, Managing Director of Infra Construction & Engineering Ltd., Md Akther Parvez Chowdhury, Managing Director of PHP Stocks & Securities Limited, Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Green Delta Securities Ltd, Sumaiya Noor Chowdhury, Director of KN-Harbour Consortium Ltd., M. Mahmudur Rashid, Managing Director of Grasshopper Corporation and SM Ziaul Hoque, FLMI, CEO of Chartered Life Insurance Co Limited.