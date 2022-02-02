Shab-e-Meraj on 28 Feb: Moon sighting committee

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be celebrated with religious adoration on 28 February nignt (Monday).

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee meeting held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque conference hall at the Islamic Foundation on Thursday, said a press release.

The Religious Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Md Munim Hasan presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The committee, after reviewing all the data, said that the moon of the holy month of Rajab has been seen in the sky of Bangladesh today.

The holy month of Rajab will start from 3 February. The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on 28 February night.

Director General (DG) of Islamic Foundation Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, Director of Bangladesh Television Md Zahirul Islam Mia, Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute PSO Abu Mohammad, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, senior pesh imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque were present, among others.