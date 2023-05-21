SGGWC discusses environment-friendly packaging solutions 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 09:37 pm

Environmental issues should be a built-in cost for industries and businesses

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The fourth Sustainability and Green Growth Working Committee (SGGWC) on Sunday discussed the importance of controlling the use of plastics in packaging.

"We need biobased and biodegradable packaging solutions as alternatives to conventional plastics," Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change said at the discussion. 

"Encourage the private sector to establish their businesses without impacting the environment or biodiversity at any cost," the secretary said.

Environmental issues should be a built-in cost for industries and businesses, and they need to address local concerns rather than global ones, she said. 

Referring to water scarcity in the coastal area, she cited examples of people in coastal regions facing environmental challenges.

The secretary said, "We cannot jump into decarbonisation in one go. As the nation is transitioning, we need to conduct a rational exercise. Our main agenda is to boost the economy now."

"We can work to improve the understanding of the private sector and develop green industries, ensuring genuine environmental benefits," she further added. 

Updating about the progress of decisions of the committee in implementation at the beginning of the meeting, BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum mentioned the formation of two committees on the circular economy, recycling, and green growth.

