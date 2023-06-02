Severe heat wave may continue in four districts

Bangladesh

TBS Desk
02 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 02:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The ongoing severe heat wave is likely to continue in four districts and mild heat wave in parts of the country, said a met office bulletin on Friday (2 June). 

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Sayedpur and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and the rest parts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Sylhet, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni and is likely to continue," the bulletin said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 41.0°C at Dinajpur and minimum temperature today was recorded by 23.7°C at Dimla under Rangpur division.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 15 millimeters (mm) at Dimla.

The sun sets at 6:42pm today and rises at 5:11am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.

