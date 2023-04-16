Severe heat wave likely to continue with little change

The severe heat wave sweeping over the country is likely to continue with very little change in the next 72 hours, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"A severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikgonj, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga & Kushtia and a mild to a moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue," said a Met Office bulletin issued this morning.

The relative humidity (RH) in Dhaka hit 78% this morning at 6am.

Meteorologist SM Kamrul Hasan told The Business Standard that it would be difficult for people to go out of their houses if the humidity index crosses the 60% mark.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the ongoing heat waves across the country will subside after a week. On or after 21-22 April, there is a chance of rain in the country's Northeast, Sylhet, and Mymensingh regions. If it rains, the temperature will drop a little.

On Sunday, the Met Office predicted dry weather with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Chuadanga will continue to face the ongoing very severe heatwave predicted at 42.2 degrees Celcius. On the other hand, Rangpur's Syedpur will see the lowest temperature in the country at 19.4 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Dhaka is expected to be 40.4 degrees.

Why Chuadanga faces higher temperatures

Mainly due to geographical location, the temperature is higher in the western part of the country. Meteorologists say that April is the hottest month in Bangladesh. At this time, the earth receives rays from the sun vertically. Due to the Earth's position in the orbit around the Sun, Bangladesh is the closest country to receive sunlight.

Simply put, the position of Bangladesh from the sun in April is the closest as compared to other times. That is why the heat of the sun is high in this region at this time.

However, in response to the question why it is hotter in Chuadanga, Kamrul Hasan said, Jessore, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Khulna region has vast plains. To the west of this region lies West Bengal. That region also has large plains. Due to the presence of the plains, heat flows here by means of transport. The result is direct heat and higher temperatures.

The second reason for the heat in this region is that the western ghats of the Bay of Bengal are Khulna, Chuadanga region. And the Bay of Bengal is the source of water vapour. As water vapour enters through this area, the amount of water vapour is higher here than in other areas. So the temperature is also high.