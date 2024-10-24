Severe cyclonic storm Dana likely to intensify further

Cyclone 'Dana' is developing over the Bay of Bengal expected to hit India's eastern coast. Photo: Collected

The severe cyclonic storm Dana over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-north-westwards and now lies over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest bay and it is likely to intensify further over time.

The cyclone was centred at 6am today (24 October) about 595 kms southwest of Chattogram Port, 555 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 485 kms south of Mongla Port and 475 kms south-southwest of Payra Port.

It is likely to move north-north-westerly direction and intensify further, according to a special weather bulletin by the Storm Warning Center of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (89mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind may occur over North Bay, their offshore islands, chars and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre is about 90kph rising to 110 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain high near the cyclone centre.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep the local cautionary signal number three hoisted.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice, added the bulletin.