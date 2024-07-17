Several injured as violent clashes erupt at Barishal University

Members of police are beating up a quota protesters in Barishal during today's protest. Photo: TBS

Several people including cops have been injured in clashes between quota protesters, police and Chhatra League activists in Barishal University and surrounding areas.

The agitating students and police engaged in a clash in the Natullabad bus terminal and Chaumatha area around 1:30pm.

Airport Police Inspector (Investigation) Lokman Hossain said, "Students protesting for quota reforms reportedly threw bricks at police officers. In response, police lobbed tear gas to disperse the crowd."

Photo: TBS

Several other incidents of chase and counter chase were also reported in the Barishal city during today's protest where police and alleged Chhatra League activists were seen severely beating the protesting student.

Meanwhile, several members of police, including Barishal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, were injured during the clashes.

