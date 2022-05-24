Several injured as Chhatra League clashes with Chhatra Dal at TSC

A clash erupted between Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) - the student wing of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal - the student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists in Dhaka University's TSC area on Tuesday (24 May) morning which left several members of both organisations injured.

"The clash started at around 9:30am when the BCL activists stopped Chhatra Dal activists from entering the area," Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moudud Hawlader told The Business Standard.

The incident took place in front of the central Shaheed Minar. The injured are being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Picture: TBS

BCL and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists threw brickbats at each other during the clash.

Picture: TBS

Later, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists took positions inside Dhaka Medical College. On the other hand, the leaders and activists of BCL took position at Shaheed Minar.

TBS Report

At around 11:30 am, another chase and clash took place between the two sides at Doel Chattar.

Both organisations have claimed that several leaders and activists of both sides were injured in the clash.