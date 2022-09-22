Seventh Cotton Day celebrated in Bangladesh

For the seventh time, Cotton USA celebrated Cotton Day in a grand way at Radisson Blu, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Cotton Council International (CCI), the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America, has been observing the day since 2016 to celebrate the positive aspects of cotton as the preferred fibre for consumers and the textile industry.

Topics presented on global cotton economic outlook; USA cotton supply and demand and US logistics as well as case studies of proven benefits of Cotton USA, assisted by Cotton USA Solutions programme.

CCI South Asia Director William Bettendorff said, "We are thankful for the support of our Bangladeshi customers who have embraced the US Cotton Trust Protocol, bringing our local (Bangladeshi) membership to 81 mills & manufacturers! Globally we are at 900+."

Ali Arsalan, managing director of Atiya Consulting Ltd and Bangladesh representative of CCI, said, "As the US Cotton Trust Protocol continues to add leading brands and retailers, and existing members scale up, we look forward to the continued "demand pull" of US Cotton via the programme."

"We are also excited to support our members via the complimentary Cotton USA Solutions programme, to ensure they can achieve maximum profitability and efficiency, using US cotton!," he added.

US Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave said, "The $90 million grant for Climate Smart Cotton, to the US Cotton Trust Protocol demonstrates the United States' commitment to sustainable cotton production."

Over 150 participants including Carl Peltzer, Cargill Cotton, Steve Dyer, Global Marketing Head of Louis Dreyfus Company, Jane Singer, Joerg Bauersachs and Spinning and Textile Mill owners, executives, garment manufacturers, and international brands and retailers were also present.