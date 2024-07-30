Seven ministers, state ministers in meeting to discuss ongoing unrest

30 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 05:18 pm

Seven ministers, state ministers in meeting to discuss ongoing unrest

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is presiding over the meeting.

30 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 05:18 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Seven ministers and state ministers are holding a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the ongoing situation in the country centring the quota reform movement. 

The meeting began at 3:20pm, sources familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is presiding over the meeting.

The other ministers participating in the meeting are: Law Minister Anisul Huq, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.

The state ministers are: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, State Minister for Labour and Employment Bir Muktijoddha Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, State Minister Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Sources said the meeting will also discuss the ongoing curfew and security situation, reopening of educational institutions, the process to ban Jamaat-Shibir and other relevant issues.

Among others, secretaries, inspector general of police, RAB chief and other senior officials of law enforcement agencies are present at the meeting. 
 

