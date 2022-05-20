Seven-day food festival begins at The Peninsula Chittagong

A seven-day food festival kicked off at the Laguna Restaurant of The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city on Thursday with a variety of Indian, Chinese, Italian, Lebanese and European dishes.

The festival, "Silk Road: China to Europe", will feature the largest buffet in the city with more than 100 menus for local and foreign guests.

The Peninsula Chittagong is reputed for introducing diverse food traditions to its guests. This special food festival, supervised by the hotel's Executive Chef, Rasika Weerasinghe, aims to provide exceptional food culture and taste to its guests.

Newly appointed Executive Chef Rasica from Sri Lanka has more than 20 years of culinary experience. The internationally acclaimed chef has won several gold medals in various live cooking competitions.

Chef Rasika said, "Recognising the local culture, people and their taste in foods is very important in food preparation. It is my responsibility to cater to the tastes of all guests so they can remember the taste and aroma of these foods and come back to us again."

The buffet dinner can be enjoyed for Tk3,000 per person. Guests will also be able to enjoy the "Buy One Get One free" offer using specific bank cards.

The festival will end on 25 May.

President of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mahbubul Alam, was present as chief guest, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RANKS FC Properties Limited, Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, was a special guest.