Setu Bhaban should be demolished if necessary to protect greenery in Dhaka: Mayor Atiq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 01:58 pm

File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
The Setu Bhaban and the BRT building should to be demolished if necessary to protect green space in the capital, said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam.

"This building was built by destroying the city forest. They also wanted to take up the project to destroy the city forest that is still intact next to Setu Bhaban, but I blocked it," he said while speaking as a special guest at the "Nagar Katha" on Wednesday (26 October).

The mayor said, "If you want to do something in the city, you must take the permission of the city corporation. Destruction of green areas and open spaces will not be allowed."

"If DAP is in the interest of the masses, then I am for the implementation, but if it is not, I am not," he added. 

