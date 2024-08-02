Setu Bhaban arson: Barrister Andaleeve Partho sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today (2 August) sent Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), to jail after end of his three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising and setting fire to the Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on 18 July.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order after police produced Partho before the court and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe in the case.

Earlier on 30 July, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam had placed Partho on three-day remand in the case. Partho was placed on five-day remand in the same case earlier on 25 July.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the police arrested Partho from the capital's Baridhara area on 24 July.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed into the Setu Bhaban premises, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire.

