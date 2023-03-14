Setting hajj package at Tk7 lakh inhumane: HC

The High Court has said that fixing the minimum cost for performing hajj this year at Tk7 lakh is "inhumane".

"The people of this country are not that well off. Airfare for hajj should not exceed Tk50,000. People are suffering because of the Tk7 lakh hajj package. This amount is inhumane. The authorities concerned should take responsibility," an HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali said on Tuesday (14 March).

The court also asked the state counsel to speak to those associated with the Ministry of Religion's hajj programme about the package.

The court fixed Wednesday for hearing the writ petition filed in this regard.

Mentioning that Malaysia and Indonesia have Hajj funds, the High Court remarked that only Bangabandhu considered the idea and no one else thought about it.

"Pious individuals aspire to perform Hajj at some point in their lives. However, the current Hajj package has left those dreams unfulfilled for some because of the high cost. The package prioritises business interests as there are limited options for purchasing airline tickets except Saudi and Biman Bangladesh Airlines," the HC said.

Lawyer Gazi Mohammad Mohsin moved for the petition accompanied by the writ petitioner lawyer Ashraf Uz Zaman.

Earlier on 6 March, a legal notice was sent to the government requesting a reduction in the cost of hajj from Tk6.83 lakh to Tk4 lakh. Since no response was received, a writ was subsequently filed.

On 1 February, the government fixed Tk6.83 lakh as the cost for each pilgrim to perform hajj this year.

The actual cost will exceed Tk8 to Tk8.5 lakh when the cost of sacrificial animal, food and other miscellaneous costs are included.