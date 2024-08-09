Services disrupted as Ctg city corporation, CDA, Wasa officials remain absent

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and councillors of the city's 41 wards have not returned to their offices since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on Monday.

While some officials at the CCC headquarters resumed duty on Thursday, the councillors' offices remain closed after being attacked by miscreants earlier in the week.

Consequently, essential services such as issuing birth certificates, trade licenses, and maintaining conservancy operations have been disrupted.

Similarly, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Yunus has not reported to work since Monday.

Though some CDA officials have returned, an atmosphere of tension persists in the office due to concerns that the chairman's appointment might be revoked.

In contrast, the Chattogram Wasa office has resumed normal operations as Managing Director Engineer Mohammad Fazlullah returned to work on Thursday after a two-day absence.

Thursday saw all three organisations operating only partially, amid fears of public backlash following the attacks on several government establishments on Monday.

Conservancy operations resume, challenges remain

Due to security concerns, CCC's conservancy department was unable to operate from Monday to Wednesday, leading to over 10,000 tonnes of trash accumulating in roadside bins across the city.

The corporation resumed operations on Thursday morning, with Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Towhidul Islam and Conservancy Officer-In-Charge Abul Hashem overseeing the cleanup.

"Our main challenge is that each of our ward offices was affected by the attacks. The equipment used in our cleaning operations was stored in the ward offices, and about half of these machines were damaged," said Muhammad Towhidul Islam.

"However, our manpower is intact, and we are working with the existing equipment. I hope to clean the city within a few days. We are monitoring the situation at the field level to fully restore citizen services provided by the CCC," he added.

Towhidul further said that instructions have been issued to ensure the presence and performance of duties by CCC officers and employees through meetings with department heads.

Steps are being taken to accelerate their activities. He acknowledged that services at the ward offices have been disrupted because most of the ward councillors have not returned to their posts.

A CCC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard that many of the councillors, who are also leaders of the Awami League, went into hiding following the fall of the Hasina government.

Allegations have also surfaced against Awami League activists, led by ward councillors including Shaibal Das Suman, for allegedly firing on agitating students.

CDA partially operational amid uncertainty

CDA Chairman Mohammad Yunus, who was appointed on a contractual basis under political considerations by the Hasina government on 24 April, has not returned to the office since Monday.

Although some officers resumed work on Wednesday, attendance remains low, and the number of citizens seeking services has also been minimal.

A senior CDA official, who preferred to remain anonymous, noted that many officers who received unethical benefits during the previous Awami League regime are avoiding the office, fearing backlash from disgruntled colleagues.

"As a result, providing services to citizens has not yet resumed in full," the official added.

Wasa returns to normal as MD resumes duty

Chattogram Wasa Managing Director Engineer AKM Fazlullah, who was appointed by the Hasina administration on a contractual basis, was absent on Tuesday and Wednesday but returned to duty on Thursday.

A visit to the Wasa office on Thursday afternoon revealed that most officials were performing their duties and providing services to citizens.

Maksud Alam, chief engineer of Chattogram Wasa, stated that the organisation's operations were not disrupted even during the unrest.

"We opened the office on Tuesday, complying with the government order, and provided services to the people," he said.

The unrest following the fall of the Hasina government has led to widespread violence in Chattogram, including attacks on police stations, looting of arms, and ransacking of government establishments.

This breakdown in law and order forced many government offices to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, contributing to the ongoing challenges in restoring public services.