Services in Ctg private healthcare facilities halted for 24 hrs in protest of attacks on doctors

The Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Chattogram chapter, has declared a 24-hour boycott in services across all private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and chambers in the city.

The suspension, effective from 6am today (23 April) was prompted by recent attacks on two doctors, igniting widespread condemnation within the medical fraternity.

However, services at government healthcare facilities will continue to be accessible during the suspension period.

The General Secretary of BMA Chattogram chapter, Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, issued a press statement Monday evening, declaring the shutdown as a form of protest against the attacks. The incidents involved the assault on Dr Raktim Dash at Patia General Hospital and Dr Riaz Uddin Shiblu at Medical Center Hopital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to the statement, the closure, effective from 6am today to 6am on Wednesday, aims to demand the cancellation of bail for the accused perpetrators and the apprehension of other individuals involved in the assaults. All forms of private medical practices, including new patient admissions, services, and diagnostic procedures, will remain suspended during this period.

Dr Mohammad Sharif, President of of the Chittagong Private Medical Institutions Association, emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating that attacks on doctors hinder their ability to provide essential care, especially to critical patients. He underscored the need for protection for medical professionals while carrying out their duties.

Dr Nasir Uddin Mahmud, vice-president of the Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Central Committee, echoed similar sentiments, advocating for exemplary punishment for those responsible for the attacks. He emphasised the crucial role of safeguarding doctors in their workplace.

The decision to initiate the protest was made following a joint meeting of various medical organizations on 17 April, where unanimous support was garnered for the closure as a means to address the escalating concerns over doctor safety.