Services in Ctg private healthcare facilities halted for 24 hrs in protest of attacks on doctors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:26 pm

Related News

Services in Ctg private healthcare facilities halted for 24 hrs in protest of attacks on doctors

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:26 pm
Services in Ctg private healthcare facilities halted for 24 hrs in protest of attacks on doctors

The Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Chattogram chapter, has declared a 24-hour boycott in services across all private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and chambers in the city. 

The suspension, effective from 6am today (23 April) was prompted by recent attacks on two doctors, igniting widespread condemnation within the medical fraternity.

However, services at government healthcare facilities will continue to be accessible during the suspension period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The General Secretary of BMA Chattogram chapter, Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, issued a press statement Monday evening, declaring the shutdown as a form of protest against the attacks. The incidents involved the assault on Dr Raktim Dash at Patia General Hospital and Dr Riaz Uddin Shiblu at Medical Center Hopital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to the statement, the closure, effective from 6am today to 6am on Wednesday, aims to demand the cancellation of bail for the accused perpetrators and the apprehension of other individuals involved in the assaults. All forms of private medical practices, including new patient admissions, services, and diagnostic procedures, will remain suspended during this period.

Dr Mohammad Sharif, President of of the Chittagong Private Medical Institutions Association, emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating that attacks on doctors hinder their ability to provide essential care, especially to critical patients. He underscored the need for protection for medical professionals while carrying out their duties.

Dr Nasir Uddin Mahmud, vice-president of the Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Central Committee, echoed similar sentiments, advocating for exemplary punishment for those responsible for the attacks. He emphasised the crucial role of safeguarding doctors in their workplace.

The decision to initiate the protest was made following a joint meeting of various medical organizations on 17 April, where unanimous support was garnered for the closure as a means to address the escalating concerns over doctor safety.

Top News

Chattogram / protest / Bangladesh / Healthcare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

4h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

4h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

19h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

42m | Videos
BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

1h | Videos
Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

15h | Videos
Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

3h | Videos