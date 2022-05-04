Serve with the spirit of patriotism, IGP tells his men

Bangladesh

UNB
04 May, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

Serve with the spirit of patriotism, IGP tells his men

UNB
04 May, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 04:51 pm
Serve with the spirit of patriotism, IGP tells his men

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has called upon all police personnel in Bangladesh to work with the spirit of patriotism.

"Without patriotism, the war against terrorists and criminals cannot be fought. Without patriotism, the country does not prosper, the society does not prosper and civilisation does not flourish," said Benazir.

The IGP said these while exchanging Eid greetings with police personnel at the police headquarters in the capital's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening.

The first phase of the two-part event was attended by junior police personnel and the second phase was attended by senior officers -- ACP and above rank.

"It would have been nice if we could all celebrate Eid with our families. But we could not so that the people of the country could celebrate Eid without any hindrance," he said.

"That is why our tag line for this year's recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors is 'service, not job'," he said.

He thanked all police officers and members of other units, including highway, industrial and district police, for making this year's Eid journey "good without any problem".

Top News

IGP Benazir Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

9h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

5h | Videos
Eid adda with Toma Mirza

Eid adda with Toma Mirza

8h | Videos
Is Semai a native food

Is Semai a native food

1d | Videos
Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters