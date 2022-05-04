Serve with the spirit of patriotism, IGP tells his men

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has called upon all police personnel in Bangladesh to work with the spirit of patriotism.

"Without patriotism, the war against terrorists and criminals cannot be fought. Without patriotism, the country does not prosper, the society does not prosper and civilisation does not flourish," said Benazir.

The IGP said these while exchanging Eid greetings with police personnel at the police headquarters in the capital's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening.

The first phase of the two-part event was attended by junior police personnel and the second phase was attended by senior officers -- ACP and above rank.

"It would have been nice if we could all celebrate Eid with our families. But we could not so that the people of the country could celebrate Eid without any hindrance," he said.

"That is why our tag line for this year's recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors is 'service, not job'," he said.

He thanked all police officers and members of other units, including highway, industrial and district police, for making this year's Eid journey "good without any problem".