Serve people by keeping prices of commodities at tolerable level: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday urged all to serve the people by keeping prices of commodities at a tolerable level and refraining from making more profit.

The minister made the call while addressing a civic reception accorded to him as the food minister for the second time at Naogaon town's Naogaon ground on Thursday afternoon.

Moreover, Barrister Nizam Uddin Jalil John and former secretary Sourendranath Chakraborty who were elected from Naogaon-5 and 3 constituencies in the 12th parliamentary election were also accorded the reception organised by Naogaon District Civil Society.

Sadhan said the premier in the election manifesto announced plans to keep the prices of commodities at a tolerable level.

He said attention should be paid so that the hoarders cannot hoard or any person does not trouble the people in the hope of getting more profit using a network of unscrupulous traders.

Talking about conspiracy by a vested quarter, he asked all to strengthen the hands of the premier by resisting all conspiracies and fighting against corruption to take the country forward.

Chaired by Civil Society President Dr Md Asheque Hossain, lawmakers Nizam Uddin and Sourendranath Chakraborty, among others, spoke on the occasion.