Serve people to ensure future vote: PM to public representatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (5 April) asked the public representatives to serve the people to ensure vote in the future, saying providing service to the countrymen is their main job.

"You are elected by the people. So, if you serve the people, then there is no worry about your future vote. People will trust you and keep faith on you. So, pay special attention to public service," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected mayors of two city corporations - Cumilla and Mymensingh - and chairmen of five Zila Parishads, and councillors of Mymensingh City Corporation in Shapla Hall of her office in Dhaka.

She also directed the public representatives of the local government bodies to work with utmost sincerity for the welfare of the people.

She said, "Don't lose trust and confidence of the people in any way. So, work for the people properly standing by them."

Sheikh Hasina said her government developed every area of the country, and the grassroots people are the focus of the development works.

"Every village would be transformed into a township. A radical change has already been made there, which you can see," she said.

The head of the government asked the public representatives to work for the people and continue the current development trend by keeping their promises to the people.

She said Bangladesh would finally be graduated as a developing country in 2026.

"In this context, I'm urging you to stand beside the people with sincerity, serve them and work for them to continue the current trend of their socio-economic development," she said.

Earlier, the premier administered the oath to Tahsin Bahar Suchona, the first female mayor-elect of Cumilla City Corporation, and Ekramul Haque Titu, the mayor-elect of Mymensingh City Corporation.

She also administered oaths to the newly elected chairmen of five Zila Parishads -- Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, Brahmanbaria and Habiganj - at the same function.

The five chairmen of Zila Parishads are ANM Obaidur Rahman of Kurigram, Abdul Majid of Thakurgaon, Shamim Talukder of Sirajganj, Billal Miah of Brahmanbaria and Aleya Akhter of Habiganj.

Later, some 44 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of Mymensingh City Corporation also took oath at the same venue.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath of the councillors.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Cumilla City Corporation has its first female mayor. Tahsin Bahar Suchona, daughter of Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, won the by-election on 9 March.

Ekramul Haque Titu was elected mayor in the Mymensingh city corporation election held on the same day.

About the community clinics, the prime minister said the government provides 30 types of medicine free of cost to the rural people, particularly women and children from the clinics.

She said public representatives should pay attention so that people can properly avail themselves of healthcare services from community clinics.

The premier asked them to raise public awareness of the need to exercise austerity in using water and electricity and encourage people to increase food production.

Talking about climate change, she called on the public representatives to conserve water bodies - rivers, canals, beels and ponds.

She also directed them to ensure waste management systems in their respective areas to protect the environment.

Sheikh Hasina, as well, called for being vigilant to keep the young generation away from corruption, drugs, militancy and terrorism.

She said her government enhanced the budgetary allocation eight times for the local government sector as the allocation was only Tk5,799.36 crore in the 2006-07 fiscal year during the BNP's regime, which is now Tk46,704 crore.

She said every area has witnessed development, and the communication system has been improved significantly.

"So, you (public representatives) should work to continue the development trend of communication system and to maintain standard of the works," she said.