Serious bureaucratic reforms needed to build a smart Bangladesh: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser, has said there is an urgent need for serious reforms in the country's bureaucracy to foster the development of a smart nation.

The existing bureaucracy perpetuates problems under the guise of upholding laws. The government could not implement many initiatives due to bureaucratic complexities, he said while addressing the inaugural programme of the Smart Bangladesh Network at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) premises in the capital's Agargaon on Wednesday.

"The government could not introduce digital signatures even after making legal frameworks and investments. Despite the prime minister's directives, coding has not been incorporated into the curriculum for primary school children," he said.

He added that Bida and the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms could not implement the desired changes due to the same reason.

"Bureaucrats who fail to fulfil their responsibilities often receive promotions. When concerns are raised regarding the lack of merit-based promotions, various arguments are put forth in defence," he further said.

Salman F Rahman criticised the bureaucrats for creating provisions that safeguard their personal interests in the formulation of laws.

"We (politicians) have to take control. We pass laws in parliament. But the laws come to us from the hands of the bureaucrats," he added.

On the occasion, Planning Minister M A Mannan noted that numerous outdated laws act as obstacles hindering the progress of the country. He emphasised the necessity of removing these laws to facilitate development.

On the creation of skilled manpower in the country, the minister said, "Skilled manpower is essential not only to invent new technology but also to ensure the maximum use of it."

The event was organised by Innovation and Development Associates Foundation (iDEA) in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Division, a2i – Aspire to Innovate, and Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF).

Kazi M Aminul Islam, former secretary and executive chairman of Bida and chairman of the iDEA Foundation, presided over the event.