Series of fire incidents just days apart mysterious: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the series of fire incidents all over the country in a matter of days is quite mysterious.

"It is necessary to look into whether or not government negligence is causing these fire incidents. As the pattern of these incidents is almost the same, public suspicion is increasing," he said while delivering a condolence message for the Gulistan blast victims on Tuesday (7 March).

Demanding a fair and impartial investigation to find out if these incidents were planned, the BNP secretary general said, "I demand a fair compensation to the affected families and proper treatment of the injured."