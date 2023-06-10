Serajul Alam Khan laid to eternal rest

Serajul Alam Khan, one of the organisers of the Liberation War, who passed away on Friday, was buried next to his mother's grave at his family graveyard at Alipur village of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali on Saturday afternoon.

Following his third Namaz-e-Janaza held on the premises of Begumganj Government Pilot High School, he was buried wrapped with his beloved mother's 'saree' beside the grave of Syeda Zakia Khatun (his mother) as per his last desire with state honour.

A guard of honour was presented to the valiant freedom fighter by Begumganj thana police prior to his burial.

Member of Parliament for Noakhali-3 constituency Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Founder of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Serajul Alam Khan.

Serajul Alam breathed his last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at the age of 82 around 2:30 pm Friday.

He was born on 6 January 1941 in Noakhali district. He studied in Khulna Zilla School, Dhaka College and University of Dhaka.

He served as the general secretary of Chhatra League from 1963 to 1965.