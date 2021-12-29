Separate zone for female tourists, children in Cox’s Bazar

A separate zone has been inaugurated for female tourists and children visiting Cox's Bazar to ensure their protection. The move comes following the recent gang-rape incident where a woman visiting Cox's Bazar with her husband and 8-month old child, was raped.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali inaugurated the 600-foot-long zone at Laboni Point on Wednesday (29 December).

"The administration wants to provide special protection to women and children," DC Mohammad Ali said.

"Women and children who come with their families can travel anywhere on the beach if they want. But for those who come alone to visit the beach, there should be a separate zone to ensure hassle-free travel," he added.

He further said that women and children will be under the security of the police and beach workers.

Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Additional Superintendent Mohiuddin Ahmed said women and children are usually at risk whilst at the beach.

"We will continue to work for the safety of tourists even if the manpower is less," he added.

Additional Superintendent (Administration) of the district police Rafiqul Islam said such initiatives would further boost tourism.

The administration has surrounded the area adjacent to Jhinuk Market at Laboni Point, to the last end of Urmi Restaurant with red flags to mark the separate zone.

Signboards have been hung on both ends of the zone. Beach workers and the police have announced the ban of male tourists from entering the zone.

About a thousand women, children, and male tourists were spotted bathing and roaming around the north and south of the zone.

A female tourist, Jhuma Islam, who was on a study tour from Chittagong University, spoke against the separate zone.

"We have come to Cox's Bazar on a study tour with friends. Now I will go to the women's zone and some of my classmates will be somewhere else. How does that look? We all be in different places," she said.

Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian, Executive Magistrate (Tourism Cell) Syed Murad Islam, President of Tour Operators Association Anwar Kamal, and others were present on the occasion.