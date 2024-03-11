Sentencing of journo Shafiuzzaman exposes govt officials' tendency to exert power: Editors' Council

The sentencing of Desh Rupantor correspondent Shafiuzzaman Rana in Sherpur by setting up a mobile court exposes government officials' tendency to exert their power, the Editors' Council said in a statement today (11 March).

The council condemned the jailing of Rana for seeking information from authorities, and expressed concern over the deterioration of free and independent journalism and the increasing actions taken against media workers by authorities.

According to the council's statement, Shafiuzzaman Rana, Nakla upazila correspondent of Desh Rupantor, applied to the office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) seeking information under the Right to Information Act regarding computers and laptops purchased under the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Later on 5 March, the UNO set up a mobile court and sent Rana to jail for six months on Tuesday following an argument after the authorities did not release the information.

His bail process was hindered by a delay in filing the documents as well.

"Where bail is the minimum legal right in any crime, it [the process] has been deliberately prolonged," the council said.

"We further note with deep concern that mobile courts allow unilateral punishment without giving the accused proper opportunity to defend themselves.

"After producing the accused before the executive magistrate, they are sent to jail through one-sided interrogation. As a result, a person has to go to jail after being arrested under this law," added the national organisation of newspaper editors.

The Editors' Council called on authorities to stop the application of Mobile Court Act against media workers in the interest of free speech and free media.

"We demand that the use of this law on the media and journalists be stopped right away. At the same time, we demand that action be taken against those who have grossly misused this law out of vengefulness and for personal gain.

"The Information Commission has visited the spot and we believe that its investigation will bring out the real facts.