Senior secretary to defence ministry joins international security conference in Moscow

Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, the senior secretary to the defence ministry, has joined the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security hosted by Russia from 22 to 24 June.



He led the Bangladesh delegation to the three-day conference, attended by delegations from 107 countries and six international organisations.



The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate came up with the statement in a press release this evening.



The ISPR release also stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was invited to the conference by the Russian government. As she didn't attend the function, a recorded speech of hers was presented there.



In her speech, the premier highlighted different initiatives taken by her government amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and urged the world communities to come forward to ensure access to vaccines for all.



Mentioning that Bangladesh has given shelter to more than one million Rohingyas, Hasina also called upon the world communities to put utmost efforts to facilitate the quick repatriation of the Rohingyas.



She unequivocally told the conference about her government's 'zero tolerance' stance towards terrorism and extremism.



Her far-sighted leadership was applauded in the conference, while she was described as a bold voice for world peace, added the release.



The Bangladesh delegation chief, Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, also spoke on the occasion.



He briefed the participants about the basic foreign policy of Bangladesh, friendship to all, malice to none, the constant philosophy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.