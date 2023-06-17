Senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain hospitalised

Senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has been hospitalised as he fell ill at his residence on Friday (16 June) night.

The BNP leader was taken to the Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara Residential area last night, BNP Chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar confirmed the information to The Business Standard.

"His family members quickly took him to the Evercare Hospital when Mosharraf Hossain felt sick around 3:30am last night," he said.

"He has been undergoing treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on the fourth floor of the hospital and is now under the observation of the physicians", said Khandaker Mosharraf's son Dr Maruf Khandakar.

He sought doa for the early recovery of his father from the country's people.