Sending qualified workers to KSA through SVP to boost remittance inflow: Saudi Envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
07 February, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Sending qualified workers to KSA through SVP to boost remittance inflow: Saudi Envoy

UNB
07 February, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 08:12 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Duhailan on Tuesday said the Skill Verification Program (SVP) would help Bangladesh to send their skilled workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) which will boost remittance inflow and contribute more to Bangladesh economy.

"It is good to have skilled workers. There are no fees that need to be paid by any worker. The employer in Saudi Arabia and their authorized individual will shoulder all the expenses for visa, air ticket, medical report, police report and everything," he told reporters at the Embassy.

The SVP aims to verify professional workers for the required qualifications and skills for their professions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the SVP, a competency-based skill testing exam (theoretical and practical) will be held for five professions, such as plumber, electrician, welder, refrigeration/air conditioning technician, and automobile electrician.

"This (exam under SVP) will raise the standard of professional services and reduce the influx of unqualified workers," said the Saudi Ambassador. 

The envoy said such a skilled worker will be a true competitor with other nationalities as he will get more salaries than the ordinary workers. 

"If he is an ordinary worker, he might get Saudi Riyal 800 to 1000 but a skilled worker will get Saudi Riyal 1500-1800, even more. His remittance will be higher because the salary will be higher. It will contribute to strengthening the Bangladesh economy. It is good in many aspects and many fields," said the Ambassador.

The tests of skilled workers will be carried out for the Bangladeshi workers before they could apply for a Saudi work visa.  

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) jointly with the Saudi organization will provide all support for conducting the required skill tests.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, launched the SVP.

The SVP is an effort to improve the professional competence of the skilled workers in the Saudi employment market, enhance their productivity, improve the quality of their professional services, bring down the influx of unqualified workers into the market, and contribute to developing their skills according to international standards.

Top News

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan / remittance / migrant workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

10h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

10h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

2h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

9h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

9h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case