Sending illiterate female workers abroad should be stopped: Minister 

TBS Report 
21 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:11 pm

Everyone should work together to enhance the skills of female migrant workers, says the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed has said the country should stop sending illiterate female workers abroad. 

"We send completely uneducated female workers abroad. This should stop. 

"Even with some education, a person's awareness and ability to assess and react to situations increases by many folds," the minister said during the inauguration ceremony of "Alliance for Wome Migrant Voices" (an organisation of female migrant workers) in Dhaka on Thursday.

"When this happens no one can take advantage of them. Even if we send workers as house helps, they should be educated to a certain extent."

He said that Bangladesh needs to send skilled female workers to more foreign destinations including Japan and Germany.

"Female migrant workers have very good prospect. There are problems too. I request you all to come to us with the solutions," 

"If this alliance works closely with us, we think we will be able to transform our girls into a skilled and educated workforce and ensure safe migration for them. 

"I believe that female migrant workers can be a game-changing factor for the country's economy," he added.

He also urged those working for the welfare of migrant workers to visit his ministry and share their thoughts and recommendations to ensure safe migration.

