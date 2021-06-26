Seminar on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh held in Nigeria's Baze University

Bangladesh High Commission in Nigeria marked the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by holding a seminar on ' Bangabandhu and Bangladesh: Vision for Peace and Development' at Baze University in Abuja on 24 June.

The seminar focused on Bangabandhu's historic and visionary role for the emergence of Bangladesh and its constitution, while delving into his peace centric agenda for development, said a press release.

Baze University Vice-Chancellor Dr Tahir Mamman, of, Abuja, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria Masudur Rahman, and Baze University Registrar Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad were the discussants while about 100 students, faculty heads and Bangladesh community were present in the seminar.

Bangladesh High Commissioner paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and highlighted his visionary and charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu in achieving independence of the country.

He also delved into the details, focusing on the significant movements from 1947 to 1971 until Bangladesh became Independent, as well as the guiding principles of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

Rahman mentioned that Bangabandhu was not only the architect of Independence of Bangladesh but also a strong voice for the oppressed and peace-loving people of Africa and beyond.

He added that 'Friendship to all, malice towards none' was the masterstroke of Bangabandhu's foreign policy. He also gave an elaborate presentation of the socio-economic transformation Bangladesh made under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the way to realising the self-reliant 'Golden Bengal' as dreamed by Bangabandhu.

Highlighting the strong fiscal policy, stable macro-economic policy, steady economic growth and ongoing mega development projects of the country, High Commissioner apprised that Bangladesh's development journey is a glowing example in Asia during the COVID pandemic.While touching briefly on Bangladesh-Nigeria bilateral relations, Mr. Rahman expressed hope to elevate the two way relations to a new height.Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja would continue to draw up public diplomacy to connect two peoples of the two friendly countries in the coming days, he added.

In his speech, Dr Tahir Mamman extended the heartiest congratulations to Bangladesh on the occasion of 'Mujib Year' and 'the Golden Jubilee of Independence', while informing that Baze University would continue to collaborate with Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja to celebrate these two events.

He praised the role of Bangabandhu in historic and visionary leadership to lead Bangladesh in its Liberation War to victory while focusing on Bangabandhu's role and contributions to peace and development worldwide including in Africa. He expressed hope that Nigeria would strive to deepen collaboration with Bangladesh in wide areas of mutual interest including education.

In the opening remarks, highlighting the commonalities between the two countries, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, Registrar mentioned that both countries could explore new areas of avenues in cementing the people-to-people contact between the countries. He wished success of 'Mujib Year' and the 'Golden Jubilee of Independence'. During the Question-Answer session, Professors and students expressed their keenness about Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. A documentary on the historic 7 March of Bangabandhu speech was screened.